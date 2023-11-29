© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Bassist Dave Holland on the WMU Jazz Masters Series

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 29, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST
Bassist Dave Holland
Courtesy of the artist
/

EPK
Bassist Dave Holland

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Nov 30 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, renowned bassist Dave Holland will take part in a concert of his music performed by the WMU Jazz Orchestra and the Advanced Student Ensemble, and will himself perform with WMU jazz faculty members in the Western Jazz Collective.

The leader or co-leader on 44 albums from 1971-2021, and a foundational player with Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Kenny Wheeler, Chick Corea and others, Holland joins Cara Lieurance with WMU jazz professor Andrew Rathbun to talk about his life in music, and what to look forward to on the concert.

Tickets and more information are at the WMU Jazz website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
