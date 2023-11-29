Concert preview: Bassist Dave Holland on the WMU Jazz Masters Series

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Nov 30 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, renowned bassist Dave Holland will take part in a concert of his music performed by the WMU Jazz Orchestra and the Advanced Student Ensemble, and will himself perform with WMU jazz faculty members in the Western Jazz Collective.

The leader or co-leader on 44 albums from 1971-2021, and a foundational player with Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Kenny Wheeler, Chick Corea and others, Holland joins Cara Lieurance with WMU jazz professor Andrew Rathbun to talk about his life in music, and what to look forward to on the concert.

Tickets and more information are at the WMU Jazz website.