Driving up from his former hometown of Columbus, OH (he now lives in Brooklyn), the top-flight jazz pianist Aaron Diehl will present a livestreamed…
The new release Impressions of Debussy brings together two current and one former faculty members of the Western Michigan University School of Music:…
Pierre Van Der Westhuizen, executive director of the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, joins Cara Lieurance to open the 2020 festival brochure and discuss the…
A tireless soloist and side man, Randy Johnston has released 12 albums as a leader and has appeared on dozens of recordings with a wide variety of jazz…
Jazz pianist and composer Nicholas Olynciw (OH-lin-shoo) recently completed his master's degree in jazz performance at Western Michigan University, where…
Saxophonist Joe Lovano says he, drummer Jack DeJohnette, pianist Leo Genovese, and bassist Esperanza Spalding, all of whom are innovative bandleaders,…
After Ours is a South Bend-based duo that packs an amazing amount of sound into its grooves. Eli Kahn plays a hybrid 7-string instrument on which he can…
In a conversation about improvisation, American jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut says he looks inside himself for something new every time he performs. It's a…
Cara Lieurance talks to Branford Marsalis about everything from his career moves, to today's jazz students, to the longstanding musicians in his quartet,…
Near the release of the Joe Policastro Trio's latest album, Screen Sounds, Jazz Currents host Keith Hall invited bassist Joe Policastro, guitarist Dave…