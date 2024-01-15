© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Kalamazoo Film Society hits the ground running in 2024 with new films, special events

WMUK | authorBy Cara Lieurance
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 9:24 PM EST
The Kalamazoo Film Society logo

In 2023, the Kalamazoo Film Society offered discounted movie tickets to its members to over 60 films shown at Celebration Cinema, says president Dhera Strauss. She and vice president Madeline Cimini joined Cara Lieurance for a conversation about what’s currently playing, what’s coming up, and new partnerships with the Gilmore Piano Festival and Kalamazoo Valley Community College for different events. The group is also accepting submissions until Jan 28 for another Local Filmmaker Showcase.

To sign up for the KFS newsletter or to become a member, visit the Kalamazoo Film Society website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
