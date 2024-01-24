Book signing, film showing, and discussion all part of a day with author Bonnie Jo Campbell

W.W. Norton Cover art for "The Waters" by Bonnie Jo Campbell

Bonnie Jo Campbell's new novel "The Waters" has made a splash in the literary world since it was released Jan 9, and her book tour will take her across the country to New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Tucson and other cities. But locals can celebrate the Comstock resident's accomplishments in a hometown event on Friday, Feb 2, co-sponsored by Kalamazoo Valley Community College, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and the Kalamazoo Film Society at KVCC's Texas Township campus.

Bonnie Jo Campbell, along with the coordinator of KVCC's "About Writing" Visiting Writers series Julie Stotz-Ghosh, and the Museum's assistant director of programs Lexie Kobb join Cara Lieurance to talk about a day of events that include a book discussion, a film screening and talkback, and a book-signing. The film is an adaptation of Campbell's previous novel "Once Upon a River." Director Haroula Rose will participate as a guest speaker with Campbell prior to the screening. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is currently showing a mini-exhibit of Campbell's mementos.

Free tickets and more information are available at this web page.

