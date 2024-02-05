© 2024 WMUK
Lunar New Year celebrations are happening

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:33 PM EST
Lunar New Year Lanterns (Anaheim, CA)
Flickr user "Thank You (24 Millions ) views". Unaltered. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Lunar New Year Lanterns (Anaheim, CA)

Dr. Ying Zeng, the director of Asian Initiatives at Western Michigan University, joins Cara Lieurance on behalf of the recently-formed Friends of Asian Arts and Culture (FAAC) to share details about a variety of events in February and beyond. They include Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations on Feb 6, 7 and 10 and a Lantern Festival Celebration on the 21st.

People interested in studying Mandarin, learning art forms, practicing Tai Chi and more will find a list classes and discussions at the FAAC website. There is also a monthly email newsletter with updated information.

