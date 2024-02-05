Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Lunar New Year celebrations are happening
Dr. Ying Zeng, the director of Asian Initiatives at Western Michigan University, joins Cara Lieurance on behalf of the recently-formed Friends of Asian Arts and Culture (FAAC) to share details about a variety of events in February and beyond. They include Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations on Feb 6, 7 and 10 and a Lantern Festival Celebration on the 21st.
People interested in studying Mandarin, learning art forms, practicing Tai Chi and more will find a list classes and discussions at the FAAC website. There is also a monthly email newsletter with updated information.