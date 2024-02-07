Behind February’s stories with Encore’s Marie Lee

© 2024 WMUK
WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 7, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST
A chess set sits in front of a stained glass window at the Marlborough building
Encore Magazine
Nearly every month, editor Marie Lee joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how the Southwest Michigan stories in the newest issue of Encore Magazine came together.

They begin by discussing the cover story, a profile of Marissa Harrington, written by Robert Weir. Harrington is a co-founder of Face Off Theatre and a successful real estate agent. Encore intern writer Jarret Whitenack wrote stories about WMUK news reporter Michael Symonds and the history of the Marlborough building. Writer Zinta Aistars contributed a story about the Kalamazoo Gleaners, who have opened a new facility that can process and dehydrate food that would otherwise go to waste.

