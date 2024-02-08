Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Battle Creek Symphony brings out the romance of ballet in next concert
The Battle Creek Symphony will collaborate with Grand Rapids Ballet on it's next concert, called "Be My Valentine," at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 10 in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Music director Anne Harrigan tells Cara Lieurance about performing Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty highlights with the ballet company, and concluding with a generous portion of Prokofiev's ballet music for Romeo and Juliet.
For full details and to purchase tickets, visit the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra website.