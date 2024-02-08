© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Battle Creek Symphony brings out the romance of ballet in next concert

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST
Yuka Oba-Muschiana of Grand Rapids Ballet
Ray Nard Imagemaker
Yuka Oba-Muschiana of Grand Rapids Ballet

The Battle Creek Symphony will collaborate with Grand Rapids Ballet on it's next concert, called "Be My Valentine," at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 10 in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium. Music director Anne Harrigan tells Cara Lieurance about performing Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty highlights with the ballet company, and concluding with a generous portion of Prokofiev's ballet music for Romeo and Juliet.

For full details and to purchase tickets, visit the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
