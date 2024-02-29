Film Society offers Local Filmmakers Showcase, lively Oscars debate, 10 films now showing

The Kalamazoo Film Society presents an ever-changing roster of independent and foreign films in all genres —from horror to comedy, documentary to drama —and offers a discount to its members at Celebration Cinema. It keeps vice-president Madeline Cimini busy updating the website and the KFS newsletter. She and KFS president Dhera Strauss joined Cara Lieurance to talk about two community outreach events in March: the Local Filmmakers Showcase and a Virtual Lobby Discussion about the 2024 Oscars.

A popular holdover from the pandemic shutdown, the Virtual Lobby Discussion brings people together over Zoom to talk about what they liked, and didn’t like, about a given film. A friendly and spirited discussion of the Oscar nominations will take place on Zoom at 7 pm on Thursday, Mar 7. It’s open to members and non-members. Use the KFS contact page to request the link.

This year’s Local Filmmaker Showcase will screen nine films made by 8 West Michigan filmmakers, between 5 and 17 minutes in length, at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Mar 13 at Celebration Cinema. Tickets and more details here.

