© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Film Society offers Local Filmmakers Showcase, lively Oscars debate, 10 films now showing

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST
The Kalamazoo Film Society logo
Kalamazoo Film Society
The Kalamazoo Film Society logo

The Kalamazoo Film Society presents an ever-changing roster of independent and foreign films in all genres —from horror to comedy, documentary to drama —and offers a discount to its members at Celebration Cinema. It keeps vice-president Madeline Cimini busy updating the website and the KFS newsletter. She and KFS president Dhera Strauss joined Cara Lieurance to talk about two community outreach events in March: the Local Filmmakers Showcase and a Virtual Lobby Discussion about the 2024 Oscars.

A popular holdover from the pandemic shutdown, the Virtual Lobby Discussion brings people together over Zoom to talk about what they liked, and didn’t like, about a given film. A friendly and spirited discussion of the Oscar nominations will take place on Zoom at 7 pm on Thursday, Mar 7. It’s open to members and non-members. Use the KFS contact page to request the link.

This year’s Local Filmmaker Showcase will screen nine films made by 8 West Michigan filmmakers, between 5 and 17 minutes in length, at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Mar 13 at Celebration Cinema. Tickets and more details here.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance