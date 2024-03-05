Concert preview: "Throughline," by the Kalamazoo Philharmonia

“We have three composers represented, all of whom who have in part or in whole, in letter or in spirit, written a passacaglia,” says Kalamazoo Philharmonia music director Andrew Koehler about the orchestra’s 7:30 pm concert on Saturday, Mar 9.

The works are The Mystery of Time, Passacaglia for Orchestra Op 31 by Miloslav Kabeláč; Variations on a Theme by Haydn by Johannes Brahms, and Samuel Barber’s Symphony No. 1. Koehler tells Cara Lieurance that composing music in any age requires a balance between repetition and variation: “Finding that sweet spot between repeating but also varying the materials, drawing out contrast from self-similarity — that is, in a lot of ways, the art of truly great composers. All three of our composers on this program, I think, achieve that at a really high degree of success.”

Tickets are $7 at the door. More information is at the Kalamazoo Philharmonia website.

