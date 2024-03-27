© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

New and under-appreciated works for flute offered in spring recital

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
Flutist Martha Councell-Vargas
Courtesy of the artist
Flutist Martha Councell-Vargas

Martha Councell-Vargas, professor of flute at Western Michigan University, has been making lists of flute works that enhance and expand the "classics" as we know them. Some are her discoveries, and others are the result of her students' interest and research. Many are written by underrepresented composers of color, female composers and queer composers.

She and pianist Ann DuHamel will perform five of these pieces at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Mar 27 in the Dalton Center Hall at WMU as part of the Bullock Series. They spoke with Cara Lieurance about the music, their friendship and their recent project on Let's Hear It.

Tickets and more information are available here.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
