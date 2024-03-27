New and under-appreciated works for flute offered in spring recital

Martha Councell-Vargas, professor of flute at Western Michigan University, has been making lists of flute works that enhance and expand the "classics" as we know them. Some are her discoveries, and others are the result of her students' interest and research. Many are written by underrepresented composers of color, female composers and queer composers.

She and pianist Ann DuHamel will perform five of these pieces at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Mar 27 in the Dalton Center Hall at WMU as part of the Bullock Series. They spoke with Cara Lieurance about the music, their friendship and their recent project on Let's Hear It.

Tickets and more information are available here.