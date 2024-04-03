© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU Trombone Choir premieres "Consensus" by Elizabeth Start

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:46 PM EDT
Trombone close-up
Masako T
/
Flickr. License
Trombone close-up

At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Apr 3 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, the Western Michigan University Trombone Choir will present the premiere of a trombone octet written by Elizabeth Start, a Kalamazoo-based composer and cellist. Start and Steve Wolfinbarger, professor of trombone at WMU, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the new work and other details of the program.

The concert is free.
Tags
WMUK Culture Elizabeth StartSteve Wolfinbarger
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance