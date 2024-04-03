WMU Trombone Choir premieres "Consensus" by Elizabeth Start

At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Apr 3 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, the Western Michigan University Trombone Choir will present the premiere of a trombone octet written by Elizabeth Start, a Kalamazoo-based composer and cellist. Start and Steve Wolfinbarger, professor of trombone at WMU, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the new work and other details of the program.

The concert is free.