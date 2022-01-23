-
A new composition that lasts as long as the drive to Lake Michigan from Kalamazoo. A nature walk with musicians along the trail. 16 new music pieces…
-
The arboretum at the Kalamazoo Nature Center will ring with more than birdsong on Sunday, Sep 13 at 3 pm. Six performers and ensembles, invited by the…
-
Elizabeth Start's many plans collapsed in March with the COVID-19 shutdown. An active soloist, chamber music player, symphony player and composer, she…
-
From Friday, Oct 18 through Sunday, Dec 1, the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will present the 2019 Connecting Chords Music Festival, a series of 20…
-
Four soloists, a professional orchestra, church choir, conductor and organist will be on hand to give you a chance to sing in one of the most famous…
-
Three of the ten cellists who will perform on the 4th annual Octocelli concert join Cara Lieurance to talk about the variety of music they'll play at 7 pm…
-
Both Carolyn Koebel and Elizabeth Start are busy professional musicians based in Kalamazoo -- Koebel as a percussionist with An Dro, Elden Kelly, and the…
-
For the 22nd year in a row, a post-Thanksgiving 'Messiah Sing!' will be held at First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo, co-sponsored by the Michigan…
-
For the third year in a row, Octocelli will present an all-cello concert that expands from one solo cellist to an ensemble of eight (or, this year, nine)…
-
Cellist and composer Elizabeth Start and guests will perform a program of fresh works inspired by her journeys to Alaska and Vietnam on Sunday. She'll…