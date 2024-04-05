WMU Theatre’s “The Spongebob Musical” puts optimism squarely up front

Jayme Dills, who plays Spongebob Squarepants in “The Spongebob Musical,” says she loves the positivity of the character, which was first created for Nickelodeon’s cartoon TV series and adapted as a stage musical in 2016 . A junior in the WMU Theatre program, she was cast by Jay Berkow, director of music theatre at WMU. Dills and Berkow tell Cara Lieurance about the production, which opens in Shaw Theatre on April 5.

Tickets and more information are available at the WMU Theatre website.

