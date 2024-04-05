© 2024 WMUK
WMU Theatre’s “The Spongebob Musical” puts optimism squarely up front

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT
“The Spongebob Musical” at Shaw Theatre, WMU
Corinne Marsh
“The Spongebob Musical” at Shaw Theatre, WMU

Jayme Dills, who plays Spongebob Squarepants in “The Spongebob Musical,” says she loves the positivity of the character, which was first created for Nickelodeon’s cartoon TV series and adapted as a stage musical in 2016 . A junior in the WMU Theatre program, she was cast by Jay Berkow, director of music theatre at WMU. Dills and Berkow tell Cara Lieurance about the production, which opens in Shaw Theatre on April 5.

Tickets and more information are available at the WMU Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
