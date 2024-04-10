© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Astronomy and music mix in "Across The Universe" program by the Kalamazoo Concert Band

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 10, 2024 at 6:19 PM EDT
Astronaut Bruce McCandless II approaches his maximum distance from the Earth-orbiting Space Shuttle Challenge. Taken Feb 7, 1984
NASA
Astronaut Bruce McCandless II approaches his maximum distance from the Earth-orbiting Space Shuttle Challenge. Taken Feb 7, 1984

The Kalamazoo Concert Band will close its season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 13 with a program called "Across the Universe," conducted by music director Tom Evans and featuring a special guest: Western Michigan University physics professor Paul Pancella. They spoke with Cara Lieurance to talk about the music, fun facts and photography that will be included.

The concert is free and will be held at Chenery Auditorium. More information is at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
