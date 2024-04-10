Astronomy and music mix in "Across The Universe" program by the Kalamazoo Concert Band

The Kalamazoo Concert Band will close its season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 13 with a program called "Across the Universe," conducted by music director Tom Evans and featuring a special guest: Western Michigan University physics professor Paul Pancella. They spoke with Cara Lieurance to talk about the music, fun facts and photography that will be included.

The concert is free and will be held at Chenery Auditorium. More information is at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.