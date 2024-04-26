Concert preview: The 5 Browns at the Gilmore Piano Festival

At 2 pm on Saturday, April 27, The 5 Browns will present a rare concert for 5 pianos at Chenery Auditorium during the Gilmore Piano Festival. The 4 siblings (and newest member Stephen Beus) have performed together for nearly 20 years. "Personally and privately, I think just treating each other with kindness... That's what's kept us being best friends all through these years supporting each other," says Desirae Brown, who with Deondra Brown spoke to Cara Lieurance. On the experience of putting together five grand pianos, she adds: "We have the opportunity as pianists to take orchestra scores, pieces that pianists typically wouldn't have a chance to perform...It's been amazing to be able to experience some of the most well-known orchestra symphony scores and arrange them for five pianos."

Music on the program will range from Mozart to Gershwin to Bartok and more. For tickets and more information, visit the Gilmore Piano Festival website.

