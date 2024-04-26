© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: The 5 Browns at the Gilmore Piano Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT
The 5 Browns
Venture Films
The 5 Browns

At 2 pm on Saturday, April 27, The 5 Browns will present a rare concert for 5 pianos at Chenery Auditorium during the Gilmore Piano Festival. The 4 siblings (and newest member Stephen Beus) have performed together for nearly 20 years. "Personally and privately, I think just treating each other with kindness... That's what's kept us being best friends all through these years supporting each other," says Desirae Brown, who with Deondra Brown spoke to Cara Lieurance. On the experience of putting together five grand pianos, she adds: "We have the opportunity as pianists to take orchestra scores, pieces that pianists typically wouldn't have a chance to perform...It's been amazing to be able to experience some of the most well-known orchestra symphony scores and arrange them for five pianos."

Music on the program will range from Mozart to Gershwin to Bartok and more. For tickets and more information, visit the Gilmore Piano Festival website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance