All-star Sphinx Virtuosi celebrate living composers of color at The Gilmore Piano Festival

All but two of the works on the Sphinx Virtuosi's program on Monday, Apr 29 at the Gilmore Piano Festival were by living composers of Black and Latinx heritage, many from the ranks of Sphinx laureates themselves. Violinist Meredith Riley (2006 Sphinx Competition laureate), bassist Kebra-Seyoun Charles (2021 gold medalist) and Thomas Mesa (2016 gold medalist) joined Cara Lieurance to describe life on tour with the Sphinx Virtuosi, and the musical opportunities that have arisen from their associations with the Sphinx Organization.