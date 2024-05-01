© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

All-star Sphinx Virtuosi celebrate living composers of color at The Gilmore Piano Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 1, 2024 at 1:25 PM EDT
The Sphinx Virtuosi
Scott Jackson
The Sphinx Virtuosi

All but two of the works on the Sphinx Virtuosi's program on Monday, Apr 29 at the Gilmore Piano Festival were by living composers of Black and Latinx heritage, many from the ranks of Sphinx laureates themselves. Violinist Meredith Riley (2006 Sphinx Competition laureate), bassist Kebra-Seyoun Charles (2021 gold medalist) and Thomas Mesa (2016 gold medalist) joined Cara Lieurance to describe life on tour with the Sphinx Virtuosi, and the musical opportunities that have arisen from their associations with the Sphinx Organization.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItSphinx Virtuosisphinx organization
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
