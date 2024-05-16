The 49th annual Stulberg International String Competition is here

Hailing from across the continent and as far away as China, 12 outstanding string players under the age of 20 have arrived to spend two days in Kalamazoo for the 49th annual Stulberg International String Competition. Executive director Megan Yankee joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the event.

One of the changes this year is an increase in the prize money for the gold, silver and bronze medalists, thanks to a partnership with Chicago-based violin specialists Kenneth Warren & Son, Yankee says. The first semifinalist to arrive, a 14 year-old cellist from China, flew in on Monday, and will join the other semifinalists at 7:30 pm on Friday, May 17 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University for Bach Prize Award Night.

Jamie Parker, a member of the Gryphon Trio and one of the three adjudicators, also spoke to Cara Lieurance about the incredible level of technical ability kids can achieve today, and what he is looking for in a prize-winning performance.

The Stulberg Finals concert will be held at 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 18 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, following semifinals that begin at 9 am. More information is at the Stulberg International String Competition website.