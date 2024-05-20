Kalamazoo Choral Arts' Vigil Against Violence" acknowledges the ways it affects us

Kalamazoo Choral Arts' final concert of the season is centered around Sergei Rachmaninoff's Vespers or All-Night Vigil, a choral masterpiece based on ancient chants written in 1915 during WWI. The performance at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, May 21 at First United Methodist Church will include a range of guest artists who offer viewpoints addressing aspects of violence we see today through song, rap and poetry.

Kalamazoo Central High School's Hawthorne Singers will be featured, along with Nathan Moore of the Nathan Moore Affair, rap artist Santino Jones, activist/musician/poet Monica Washington Padula and others. Cara Lieurance spoke with Chris Ludwa, the music director of Kalamazoo Choral Arts, about the program's design, the careful preparation over many months, and about its ultimate message of hope.

Tickets and more information are available at this link.