© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Choral Arts' Vigil Against Violence" acknowledges the ways it affects us

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 20, 2024 at 6:33 PM EDT
Kalamazoo Choral Arts singers in performance
Colin Howe
Kalamazoo Choral Arts in performance

Kalamazoo Choral Arts' final concert of the season is centered around Sergei Rachmaninoff's Vespers or All-Night Vigil, a choral masterpiece based on ancient chants written in 1915 during WWI. The performance at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, May 21 at First United Methodist Church will include a range of guest artists who offer viewpoints addressing aspects of violence we see today through song, rap and poetry.

Kalamazoo Central High School's Hawthorne Singers will be featured, along with Nathan Moore of the Nathan Moore Affair, rap artist Santino Jones, activist/musician/poet Monica Washington Padula and others. Cara Lieurance spoke with Chris Ludwa, the music director of Kalamazoo Choral Arts, about the program's design, the careful preparation over many months, and about its ultimate message of hope.

Tickets and more information are available at this link.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Choral Arts
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance