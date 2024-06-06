Encore editor discusses Michigan’s Native American boarding schools, new kinds of cancer care and more

Cara Lieurance talks to Encore magazine editor Marie Lee about the stories the West Michigan magazine has covered in May and June. Over a year in the making, Lee says May’s cover story ‘If We Don’t Speak Now, No One Will Ever Know’ was written by one of Encore’s most experienced writers, Robert Weir. He’s contributed to the publication for over 20 years. Weir also suggested June’s feature, ‘The Personal Touch in Treating Cancer,’ an update on a story he wrote over 10 years ago. Lee tells Lieurance some of her own cancer story during their conversation.

