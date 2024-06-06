© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Encore editor discusses Michigan’s Native American boarding schools, new kinds of cancer care and more

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:08 PM EDT
An image from Encore magazine’s June cover story ‘If we don’t speak now, no one will ever know’
Encore Magazine
An image from Encore magazine’s June cover story ‘If we don’t speak now, no one will ever know’

Cara Lieurance talks to Encore magazine editor Marie Lee about the stories the West Michigan magazine has covered in May and June. Over a year in the making, Lee says May’s cover story ‘If We Don’t Speak Now, No One Will Ever Know’ was written by one of Encore’s most experienced writers, Robert Weir. He’s contributed to the publication for over 20 years. Weir also suggested June’s feature, ‘The Personal Touch in Treating Cancer,’ an update on a story he wrote over 10 years ago. Lee tells Lieurance some of her own cancer story during their conversation.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItEncore MagazineMarie Lee
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance