The Kalamazoo Film Society takes a broad view on multi-genre films

With nearly 50 films sponsored in the last 6 months, the Kalamazoo Film Society seeks to present a variety of genres from around the world in partnership with Celebration Cinema in Portage. Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini checked in with Cara Lieurance to talk about what’s currently playing. They also reviewed recent KFS events, including four films presented during the Gilmore Piano Festival and the 48-hour Film Festival, in which filmmakers submitted films they made in just 48 hours.

