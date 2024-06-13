© 2024 WMUK
The Kalamazoo Film Society takes a broad view on multi-genre films

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 13, 2024 at 9:14 PM EDT
The Kalamazoo Film Society logo
With nearly 50 films sponsored in the last 6 months, the Kalamazoo Film Society seeks to present a variety of genres from around the world in partnership with Celebration Cinema in Portage. Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini checked in with Cara Lieurance to talk about what’s currently playing. They also reviewed recent KFS events, including four films presented during the Gilmore Piano Festival and the 48-hour Film Festival, in which filmmakers submitted films they made in just 48 hours.

Sign up for a free email newsletter and find membership information at the Kalamazoo Film Society website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
