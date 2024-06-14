New single and a Bell's showcase for Fake Baseball

Maggie Heeren and Adam Danis of the eclectic art-pop band Fake Baseball join Cara Lieurance in the studio to share their new single, "Sign 'Em," with details about how it grew out of a musical exercise to "write a song with one chord," and lyrics targeting spiritual scam artists. Background crowd noise used on the track was recorded around Kalamazoo, including at Harvey's On The Mall. The quintet is set to play Bell's Eccentric Café at 8 pm on Saturday, June 15 in a showcase with Earth Radio and After Ours.

For tickets and more information, visit the Bell's Eccentric Café website.