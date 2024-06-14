© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

New single and a Bell's showcase for Fake Baseball

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:22 PM EDT
Five members of Fake Baseball in a red bohemian setting
courtesy of the artist
Fake Baseball

Maggie Heeren and Adam Danis of the eclectic art-pop band Fake Baseball join Cara Lieurance in the studio to share their new single, "Sign 'Em," with details about how it grew out of a musical exercise to "write a song with one chord," and lyrics targeting spiritual scam artists. Background crowd noise used on the track was recorded around Kalamazoo, including at Harvey's On The Mall. The quintet is set to play Bell's Eccentric Café at 8 pm on Saturday, June 15 in a showcase with Earth Radio and After Ours.

For tickets and more information, visit the Bell's Eccentric Café website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Fake Baseball
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content