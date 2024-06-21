Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival is set to be the Midwest’s biggest in 2024

The Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival, organized by musician Myra Atkinson (Zion Lion), entrepreneur Jess Thompson (Bee Joyful) and event producer Kim Guess (Xperience) is a reboot of the popular Kalamazoo Island Festival, last held in 2019. For the two-day event, the Arcadia Creek festival site will be packed with 15 bands, 20 food vendors from 3 states, and 20 stalls featuring regional jewelry, clothing, skin care products and more into the Arcadia Creek Festival site on Friday and Saturday, Jun 28-29.

In the studio with Cara Lieurance, Atkinson and Thompson talk about the festival's music lineup, which includes Zy-Mani Marley, Sister Nancy, and Inner Circle, as well as Kalamazoo's own Zion Lion.

Hours for the festival are 12 pm - 12:30 am both days. Tickets are available at the event website or at the door.