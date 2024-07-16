Kalamazoo Symphony Craft Music preview: "Songs in the Summer" with Ben Gulley

At 7 pm on Wednesday, Jul 17, the beer garden at Bell's Eccentric Café will blossom with sounds of Strauss, Berlin, Bizet and others in a concert by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resident artist ensemble and guest artist Ben Gulley. A Kalamazoo resident, Gulley's career as an opera and concert singer takes him around the globe. Gulley and conductor Bruce Uchimura join Cara Lieurance to talk about the KSO's Craft Music Series and taking an inviting, laid-back approach to classical music concerts. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended.

For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.