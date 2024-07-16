© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at reduced power due to an issue at our transmitter site. HD service is also unavailable at this time
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Symphony Craft Music preview: "Songs in the Summer" with Ben Gulley

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:22 AM EDT
Tenor Ben Gulley
Courtesy of the artist
/
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Tenor Ben Gulley

At 7 pm on Wednesday, Jul 17, the beer garden at Bell's Eccentric Café will blossom with sounds of Strauss, Berlin, Bizet and others in a concert by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resident artist ensemble and guest artist Ben Gulley. A Kalamazoo resident, Gulley's career as an opera and concert singer takes him around the globe. Gulley and conductor Bruce Uchimura join Cara Lieurance to talk about the KSO's Craft Music Series and taking an inviting, laid-back approach to classical music concerts. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended.

For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Symphony OrchestraBen Gulley
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance