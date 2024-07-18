© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It

Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Dokidokon returns with a whirlwind of attractions for gaming and anime fans

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 18, 2024 at 7:33 PM EDT
Participants in colorful costumes play on an enlarged black & white checkerboard
Courtesy of Dokidokon
Cosplayers playing a game at the 2023 Dokidokon

Zezzie and Leon Evergrim join Cara Lieurance to talk about the guests, panels, vendors, dances, competitions, games and more that will make up the 7th annual Dokidokon, held Jul 19-21 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo. Three levels of the hotel will be used by over 2000 participants, many of whom are cosplayers modeling ingenious hand-made costumes of their favorite characters from anime, gaming and elsewhere. Another draw will be appearances by widely-known voice actors and influencers.

Zezzie is a captain of team events. They explain that weekend participants can join Team Ruby, Emerald or Sapphire and gain points in a range of ways from scavenger hunts, to a "Name That Tune" contest, to tug-of-war. The winning team wins a championship belt and bragging rights until the next convention.

Both of the Evergrims know from experience that events like Dokidokon are especially good at bringing strangers together who then establish friendships and attachments that last. "Room mates have found each other. Best friends have found each other," says Zezzie.

The theme this year is "Isekai." Leon says it's a genre of anime where the storyline involves a character "dying in one world and being reborn into another. Or traveling to another world abruptly."

For registration and more information on Dokidokon, visit the convention website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
