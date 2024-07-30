New album release for The Nathan Moore Affair

FRAN_DWIGHT The Nathan Moore Affair (Chris Schleuder, Mark Glubke, Nathan Moore and Carolyn Koebel)

Nathan Moore’s gospel, blues, and soul-inflected voice is adapted to many kinds of songwriting on his new album Reconciliation by the Nathan Moore Affair. Along with band members Chris Schleuder (guitarist, songwriter) Carolyn Koebel (drummer/percussionist) and Mark Glubke (bassist) Moore joins Cara Lieurance to share four tracks (“Reconciliation,” “Sweetness,” “Hey” and “Love Abides”) and talk about the stories behind the songs.

"Hey" was written by Dacia Bridges, an artist who greatly impacted the Kalamazoo scene as a singer and organizer in her prime before her early death from an aneurism in 2019. Moore sings it to honor her memory on the album. "Sweetness," penned by Schleuder, is an ode to pastries and other delicous baked goods. "Reconciliation" was written to explore feelings of connection to family, says Moore.

The Arts Council of Great Kalamazoo’s Concerts in the Park series will feature the Nathan Moore Affair on Sunday, Aug 4 at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. The free concert begins at 4 pm. Future concerts are listed at the Nathan Moore Affair’s Facebook page.