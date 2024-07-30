© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

New album release for The Nathan Moore Affair

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:23 PM EDT
Artwork from the new album by the Nathan Moore Affair
courtesy of the artist
Artwork from the new album by the Nathan Moore Affair
A group pic of members embracing
FRAN_DWIGHT
The Nathan Moore Affair (Chris Schleuder, Mark Glubke, Nathan Moore and Carolyn Koebel)

Nathan Moore’s gospel, blues, and soul-inflected voice is adapted to many kinds of songwriting on his new album Reconciliation by the Nathan Moore Affair. Along with band members Chris Schleuder (guitarist, songwriter) Carolyn Koebel (drummer/percussionist) and Mark Glubke (bassist) Moore joins Cara Lieurance to share four tracks (“Reconciliation,” “Sweetness,” “Hey” and “Love Abides”) and talk about the stories behind the songs.

"Hey" was written by Dacia Bridges, an artist who greatly impacted the Kalamazoo scene as a singer and organizer in her prime before her early death from an aneurism in 2019. Moore sings it to honor her memory on the album. "Sweetness," penned by Schleuder, is an ode to pastries and other delicous baked goods. "Reconciliation" was written to explore feelings of connection to family, says Moore.

The Arts Council of Great Kalamazoo’s Concerts in the Park series will feature the Nathan Moore Affair on Sunday, Aug 4 at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. The free concert begins at 4 pm. Future concerts are listed at the Nathan Moore Affair’s Facebook page.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
