Pianists add flair to outdoor markets at the invitation of The Gilmore

Pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby are classical musicians who chose to engage with audiences in new places early on in their careers. Over nearly a decade, they’ve travelled thousands of miles, visited hundreds of locations in the U.S. and continued to improve and upgrade their mobile stage and top-shelf Roland digital piano. Zhang and Luby joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the concept, how it works, and some of the heartwarming reactions their music produces.

The Concert Truck will visit farmers markets in Richland, Otsego, Vicksburg, Portage and Kalamazoo through Aug 4. They will also give a concert geared toward kids at El Sol Elementary at 4 pm Saturday, Aug 3. Further details are at the The Gilmore website.