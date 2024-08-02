Scrabblefest and beyond: A conversation with the Literary Council's Michael Evans

On the eve of the 13th annual Kalamazoo Scrabblefest, the Kalamazoo Literacy Council's executive director Michael Evans sat down with Cara Lieurance to outline the programs and activities the KLC offers, and to invite people to participate in the popular fundraising event set for 12 - 3:30 pm on Saturday, Aug 10 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites.

How does the KLC define literacy? It's not just learning to read a book. "Reading is certainly part of it," says Evans, "but literacy is the ability to read, write, compute and use technology at a level that empowers individuals to reach their full potential as parents, employees and community members. So it's more about the function of literacy as

opposed to just exclusively looking at can you read or not." They discuss how the tutor-learner relationship works, what the funds raised by Scrabblefest can accomplish, and ways to participate in Scrabblefest.

Registration for Scrabblefest is here. For more information on the Kalamazoo Literacy Council, visit the Council website.

