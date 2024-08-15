© 2024 WMUK
Kalamazoo Latinx Festival returns, rain or shine

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 15, 2024 at 10:03 PM EDT
Three girl dancers in colorful ruffled skirts
El Concilio Kalamazoo
Three dancers at the Kalamazoo Latinx Festival in 2022

El Concilio’s 3rd annual Kalamazoo Latinx Festival will be held from 12 pm - 11:30 pm on Saturday, Aug 17 at the Arcadia festival site. Executive director Adrian Vasquez joined Cara Lieurance to discuss the details.

The free festival offers a larger variety of live music, food vendors, artisans and community organization participation than before. Other highlights include folk dancers, a lowrider car show, and a dance contest. Live bands, including Battle Creek’s Celestina y Los Sanchez and Chicago’s Banda Empresa Sinaloense. Vasquez says the festival is a way to celebrate the community-building El Concilio offers throughout the year.

