Kalamazoo Latinx Festival returns, rain or shine

El Concilio’s 3rd annual Kalamazoo Latinx Festival will be held from 12 pm - 11:30 pm on Saturday, Aug 17 at the Arcadia festival site. Executive director Adrian Vasquez joined Cara Lieurance to discuss the details.

The free festival offers a larger variety of live music, food vendors, artisans and community organization participation than before. Other highlights include folk dancers, a lowrider car show, and a dance contest. Live bands, including Battle Creek’s Celestina y Los Sanchez and Chicago’s Banda Empresa Sinaloense. Vasquez says the festival is a way to celebrate the community-building El Concilio offers throughout the year.