Showcase at Bell’s to benefit Urgent Relief Fund in response to Portage tornadoes

The effects of the May 7 tornado that hit Portage are still being felt by people whose homes were lost or damaged. One of the local resources that has provided direct support is the Kalamazoo Community Foundation’s Urgent Relief Fund. Sounds of the Zoo and Bell’s Brewery have joined forces to present a 3-band showcase at 6:30 pm on Thursday, Aug 22 in the Eccentric Café Back Room, featuring POTUS and the Cabinet, the Nathan Moore Affair, and Two Dollar Bills. Jake Lohse, lead singer of POTUS and the Cabinet and founder of Presidential Brewing Co. and Val Walters, Manager, Customer Experience at Bell’s, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the event.

The idea for the benefit concert came from Sounds of the Zoo founder Jennifer Hudson Prenkert, says Walters — and Bell’s management responded enthusiastically. Prenkert also reached out to Lohse to make sure a Portage band was part of the show, and Lohse immediately offered to play for free. Lohse says he knows friends and neighbors who are still trying to overcome the impact of the May 7th tornadoes.

A minimum donation of $10 will be taken at the door. Doors open at 6 pm. For more information, visit the Bell’s Beer event page.

