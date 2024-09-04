© 2024 WMUK
“Water Music” concert benefits Kalamazoo-based Clean Water for the World

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 4, 2024 at 9:54 PM EDT
Complete rebound of a drop of water just after impact with a body of water.
José Manuel Suárez, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Complete rebound of a drop of water just after impact with a body of water.

Pianists Michael Zutis, Lori Sims, Luisa Zuniga and Jennifer Drake will all play water-themed music in support of Clean Water for the World in a concert at 7:30 pm on Friday, Sep 6 at St. Thomas More Student Parish in Kalamazoo. Zutis, a piano performance graduate student at Western Michigan University, composer, and music director of St. Thomas More, will premiere his new piano duo “Atlantis” with Lori Sims, and perform Debussy’s Reflets dans l’eau and “Water Works” by John Cage. He joins Cara Lieurance to talk about bringing public benefit concerts to the parish and more about the organization that builds and installs water purifiers internationally from Kalamazoo.
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
