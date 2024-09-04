“Water Music” concert benefits Kalamazoo-based Clean Water for the World

Pianists Michael Zutis, Lori Sims, Luisa Zuniga and Jennifer Drake will all play water-themed music in support of Clean Water for the World in a concert at 7:30 pm on Friday, Sep 6 at St. Thomas More Student Parish in Kalamazoo. Zutis, a piano performance graduate student at Western Michigan University, composer, and music director of St. Thomas More, will premiere his new piano duo “Atlantis” with Lori Sims, and perform Debussy’s Reflets dans l’eau and “Water Works” by John Cage. He joins Cara Lieurance to talk about bringing public benefit concerts to the parish and more about the organization that builds and installs water purifiers internationally from Kalamazoo.

