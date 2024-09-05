© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

“I started throwing” and other phrases you’ll hear at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
The caber toss event at the 2005 Pacific Northwest Highland Games. The implement is shown in mid-flight just after it has been released by the competitor.
By © James F. Perry - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1216947
The caber toss event at the 2005 Pacific Northwest Highland Games.

Bales of hay, wooden poles, hammers, and river stones are the implements an athlete needs to compete in the traditional Scottish games featured at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Saturday, Sep 7 from 9 am - 5 pm at Kindleberger Park in Parchment. Genna Worline and Sarah Wilson, board members of the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association are both throwers. They talk about the appeal of the games for participants as young as 12 and up to 68, and tell Cara Lieurance about the growth of the festival this year, which will feature twice as many vendors and exhibitors as in 2023. They also say the festival's Clan Tents offer a chance to learn about one's ancestry, and authentic clothing, cattle, baking, savory pies, honey and apothecary vendors are a tantalizing mix this year.

Admission is free. More details on the festival are available at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
