Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Let's Hear It: A conversation about concerts and new developments at the Gilmore Piano Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:48 PM EDT
Closeup of Steinway piano logo reflecting seats in the hall
Ma_Ti_EU from Berlin, Germany, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Closeup of Steinway piano logo reflecting seats in the hall

2025 will be the last "off-season" year of the Gilmore Piano Festival says executive director Pierre van der Westhuizen, in a conversation about changes at the festival and this fall's upcoming events. He tells Cara Lieurance about how it will work and some of the reasons for the move. They also cover in detail the classical and jazz artists appearing this fall on the Rising Stars series and Gilmore Special Events.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItGilmore Piano Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
