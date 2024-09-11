Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Let's Hear It: A conversation about concerts and new developments at the Gilmore Piano Festival
2025 will be the last "off-season" year of the Gilmore Piano Festival says executive director Pierre van der Westhuizen, in a conversation about changes at the festival and this fall's upcoming events. He tells Cara Lieurance about how it will work and some of the reasons for the move. They also cover in detail the classical and jazz artists appearing this fall on the Rising Stars series and Gilmore Special Events.