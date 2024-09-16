© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The story is true, and so is the falsetto: Farmers Alley Theatre opens season with “Jersey Boys”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 16, 2024 at 9:11 PM EDT
The cast of “Jersey Boys” at Farmers Alley Theatre, with Nick Petrelli second from left
Farmers Alley Theatre
The cast of “Jersey Boys” at Farmers Alley Theatre, with Nick Petrelli second from left

Jersey Boys is based on the true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, who grew up on the streets of Belleville, NJ and found success with a string of hits including “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh, What a Night,” and more.

Nick Petrelli will play Frankie Valli in a Farmers Alley Theatre production starting Sep 19. He brings not only his Italian-American upbringing to the role, but a falsetto and theatre education fostered at Western Michigan University and as a professional in New York and Chicago. Petrelli, director Kathy Mulay, and managing artistic director Jeremy Koch join Cara Lieurance to go into the details of the story and staging.

Jersey Boys runs until Oct 13. For tickets and more information, visit the Farmers Alley Theatre website.
