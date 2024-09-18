New to Sounds of the Zoo? Here’s the story

Sounds of the Zoo, the free multicultural festival highlighting regional musicians, returns Sep 23 - 29 in Kalamazoo at various indoor and outdoor venues, including the KNAC Center, Green Door Distilling Company, the Jericho Building, the Kalamazoo Mall and Bronson Park. Festivalgoers will hear over 50 music acts, all for free, says founder Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert. She talks to Cara Lieurance about the week’s schedule and they hear musical samples of featured performers. The festival ends with day-long performances in Bronson Park, where “villages” of activities, vendors and information booths will fill the park.

Performers, venues and sound engineers are paid through sponsorships and free-will donations. For more information visit the Sounds of the Zoo website.