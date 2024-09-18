© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

New to Sounds of the Zoo? Here’s the story

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:11 PM EDT
Chelsea Whitaker
Sounds of the Zoo, the free multicultural festival highlighting regional musicians, returns Sep 23 - 29 in Kalamazoo at various indoor and outdoor venues, including the KNAC Center, Green Door Distilling Company, the Jericho Building, the Kalamazoo Mall and Bronson Park. Festivalgoers will hear over 50 music acts, all for free, says founder Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert. She talks to Cara Lieurance about the week’s schedule and they hear musical samples of featured performers. The festival ends with day-long performances in Bronson Park, where “villages” of activities, vendors and information booths will fill the park.

Performers, venues and sound engineers are paid through sponsorships and free-will donations. For more information visit the Sounds of the Zoo website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
