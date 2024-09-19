© 2024 WMUK
Cowboy Junkies' Michael Timmins

WMUK | By Zinta Aistars
Published September 19, 2024 at 9:44 PM EDT
The Cowboy Junkies
Heather Pollock
The Cowboy Junkies

The Canadian band Cowboy Junkies will appear on Wednesday, Sep 25 at the State Theatre of Kalamazoo. It’s a good match for the richly soaked song settings, anchored by Margo Timmins’ vocals and Michael Timmins’ well-considered stringed soundscapes. Michael joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the group’s recent album of songs, Such Ferocious Beauty, and the experience they bring to audiences based on over 40 years of touring and performance.

Tickets and more information are at the State Theatre website.
Zinta Aistars
Zinta Aistars is our resident book expert. She started interviewing authors and artists for our Arts & More program in 2011.
