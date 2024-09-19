Cowboy Junkies' Michael Timmins

The Canadian band Cowboy Junkies will appear on Wednesday, Sep 25 at the State Theatre of Kalamazoo. It’s a good match for the richly soaked song settings, anchored by Margo Timmins’ vocals and Michael Timmins’ well-considered stringed soundscapes. Michael joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the group’s recent album of songs, Such Ferocious Beauty, and the experience they bring to audiences based on over 40 years of touring and performance.

Tickets and more information are at the State Theatre website.