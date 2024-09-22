© 2024 WMUK
Oct 1 is the deadline for the community arts awards noms. Here’s a guide to the process

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 22, 2024 at 8:45 PM EDT
Kim Shaw, Programs Director of the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo
Kim Shaw
Kim Shaw, Programs Director of the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo established a tradition of recognizing individuals for their achievements and support of the arts in 1985. Seeking nominations for the 2024 awards, programs director Kim Shaw joins Cara Lieurance to explain how the nomination process works and the variety of awards categories that are available. Lieurance, both an arts award recipient and a nominator, shares her suggestions for putting together a nomination.

More information, and the online nomination form is at the Arts Council website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo
