Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Say it low: WMU celebrates Tenor/Bass Day with special guests Cantus

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
The vocal ensemble Cantus
Nate Ryan
The vocal ensemble Cantus

At 7 pm on Tuesday, Sep 24 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, a day of singing and workshops will end with a public concert featuring the professional choral ensemble Cantus, Western Michigan University's tenor-bass choir Amphion, and a Tenor/Bass Day chorus of over 150 West Michigan teens. Dr. Amanda Quist, the new director of choral activities and a WMU alumna, joins Cara Lieurance to preview the concert and the upcoming WMU Choral Showcase on Oct 12. Their conversation also covers Quist's career highlights, which include preparing choruses for performances with major American orchestras like the New York Philharmonic and Philadelphia Orchestra, conducting the Grammy-winning ensemble Seraphic Fire, and performing as a vocal soloist herself.

Tickets for the Cantus performance are available at the door, and online at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
