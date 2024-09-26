Western Jazz Collective’s “Dark Journey” is a collection of Rathbun tunes written for colleagues

Composer and saxophonist Andrew Rathbun’s latest release, “Dark Journey,” highlights his closest colleagues in the jazz department of Western Michigan University: Greg Jasperse, voice; Scott Cowan, trumpet; Matt Landon, guitar; Matthew Fries, piano; John Hébert, bass; and Keith Hall, drums. The same lineup (with the exception of bassist Carlo de Rosa, who replaced Hébert on the faculty in 2022) will take the stage at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sep 28 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall to celebrate the release of the album in a concert.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Rathbun talks about how his colleagues are some of his favorite musicians to play with, and how he wrote a collection of compositions with them in mind. They listen to three of the nine tracks: “Infinite Being,” “Different Directions” and “Making No Sense.”

The album will be released in October, but CDs will be available at the concert. For tickets and more information, visit the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.

