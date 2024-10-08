© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Barn Theatre to end mainstage season with “paranormal comedy” by Brendan Ragotzy

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 8, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
Cara Lieurance
Based on his fondness for ghost hunting shows, Brendan Ragotzy wrote “The Whistle Pig’s Revenge” during the COVID lockdown and created a filmed version at the time. Newly revived, it will be the final mainstage production of the 78th season of the Barn Theatre, running Oct 11-20.

Cara Lieurance speaks with writer/director Brandon Ragozy and actor Luke Ragotzy, who explain that the play follows a group of ghost hunters navigating supernatural encounters at an old stagecoach stop. Luke, who plays one of the paranormal investigators, promises plenty of laughs and spooky fun.

For tickets and more information, visit the Barn Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
