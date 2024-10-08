Barn Theatre to end mainstage season with “paranormal comedy” by Brendan Ragotzy

Based on his fondness for ghost hunting shows, Brendan Ragotzy wrote “The Whistle Pig’s Revenge” during the COVID lockdown and created a filmed version at the time. Newly revived, it will be the final mainstage production of the 78th season of the Barn Theatre, running Oct 11-20.

Cara Lieurance speaks with writer/director Brandon Ragozy and actor Luke Ragotzy, who explain that the play follows a group of ghost hunters navigating supernatural encounters at an old stagecoach stop. Luke, who plays one of the paranormal investigators, promises plenty of laughs and spooky fun.

For tickets and more information, visit the Barn Theatre website.

