Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU Bands to present showcase concert

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:59 PM EDT
Dr Mary Land conducts the Concert Band
Irving S. Gilmore School of Music
Dr Mary Land conducts the WMU Concert Band

The university’s three bands — the Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony — will all perform at 2 pm on Sunday, Oct 13 in Miller Auditorium. The concert will showcase the talents of over 200 students, directed by Mary Land, Trey Harris and Scott Boerma.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Boerma and Harris went over the music on the program. “This is a celebration of all the hard work our students put into their music, and we can’t wait to share it with the community,” said Boerma.

Tickets are available for $15, with discounted rates for seniors and students. WMU music majors can attend for free. More information is at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance