WMU Bands to present showcase concert

The university’s three bands — the Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony — will all perform at 2 pm on Sunday, Oct 13 in Miller Auditorium. The concert will showcase the talents of over 200 students, directed by Mary Land, Trey Harris and Scott Boerma.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Boerma and Harris went over the music on the program. “This is a celebration of all the hard work our students put into their music, and we can’t wait to share it with the community,” said Boerma.

Tickets are available for $15, with discounted rates for seniors and students. WMU music majors can attend for free. More information is at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.

