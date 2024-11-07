Kalamazoo Improv Fest features 21 regional improv groups this weekend

Kalamazoo is gearing up for a weekend of laughs as the Kalamazoo Improv Festival kicks off at Crawlspace Comedy Theatre, located in the historic former First Baptist Church on West Michigan Avenue. The festival spans three days, featuring performances from 21 improv teams including local talent and groups from Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Detroit. Each session includes three unique improv groups, offering audiences a sampling of diverse comedic perspectives.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Crawlspace Eviction co-founder Dann Systma shares insights into the practice and philosophy behind improv comedy. He explains how improv cultivates a mindset that promotes positivity and resilience by focusing on collaboration and play.

For tickets and a full schedule, visit crawlspacecomedy.com, with performances running from Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are priced at $22 in advance and $24 at the door.

