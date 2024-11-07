Theater Preview: "Legally Blonde" at WMU Theatre

Western Michigan University's Theatre Department is set to launch its production of Legally Blonde at Shaw Theatre, starting Friday and running through November 24. Directed by Jay Berkow, Director of Music Theatre Performance at WMU, the production highlights the journey of Elle Woods, played by Shea Hager, as she unexpectedly finds her strength and ambition through the pursuit of a law degree at Harvard. The show also features Maile Beck as Paulette, a character who becomes a steadfast friend to Elle, adding depth to her journey of self-discovery.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hager describes Elle as a powerhouse who navigates the challenges of a new environment, supported by her sorority sisters in spirit. Beck, playing Paulette, says her character offers humor, heart and a genuine connection among the high-energy songs and dance numbers. They both laugh about working with the live dogs they perform with during the show.

Tickets and show details are available through the WMU Theatre website, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as a special Thursday showing during the third week of the run.