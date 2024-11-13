Lakota multi-media artist Frank Waln to share music, stories in Bullock Series performance

Lakota multimedia artist Frank Waln is known for weaving storytelling and advocacy into his work. As part of his residency at Western Michigan University, he will perform at 7:30 pm tonight as part of the Bullock Performance Series. “I feel blessed to find a career path that centers and revolves around music and culture, because those are two things that have actually kept me going,” Waln shared during a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

Waln says his early music experiences included teaching himself piano and joining a Lakota drum group in high school. His artistic journey took shape in Chicago, where he began to confront gaps in public knowledge about Native culture and history. “I just realized there was a huge information and education gap in our country,” he said. “I chose to use my music and my art to just tell my story.”

Tonight’s performance will feature a mix of music, poetry, and storytelling—a combination Waln says reflects the cultural importance of storytelling in Lakota traditions. “Oftentimes, the stories that go with the songs are just as important as the song,” he says.

Tickets and more information are available at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.

