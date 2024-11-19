All senses to be filled in the Chromic Duo - Wellspring Cori Terry and Dancers - Fontana collaboration

Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers, under the artistic direction of Marisa Bianan, is collaborating with Fontana Chamber Arts and the experimental music ensemble Chromic Duo to present an innovative multimedia performance series about food, home, and belonging. The event runs November 22-24 at the newly-renamed Cori Terry Theater in Kalamazoo.

Wellspring's artistic director Marisa Bianan and executive director Kate Yancho, Fontana Chamber Arts executive director Brad Wong, and Chromic Duo members Dorothy Chan and Lucy Yao

all join in a wide-ranging conversation with Cara Lieurance to talk about the contemporary dance, live music, film, scents, visual art, and culinary experiences they have sythnesized to evoke themes of memory, community, and cultural identity in the show. Bianan has drawn from Wellspring's repertoire and new works, including the revival of Mixed Messages, a portrayal of relationship dynamics and miscommunication. A new work by Angel Sutton offers a maternal, ancestral perspective.

Chromic Duo’s Dorothy Chan and Lucy Yao's one-of-a-kind blending of prepared piano, electronic sounds, and spoken word pieces are often rooted in their reflections on Asian-American identity and intergenerational hope. This collaboration is one that Brad Wong has hoped for for a number of years.

Beyond music and dance, the event seeks to engage all senses. Custom scents, created in collaboration with local business Aroma Labs, will enhance the immersive experience. Culinary partnerships with Pacific Rim Cravings Deli and other local vendors will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the cultural connections tied to food. Audience members can also participate in a pre-performance scent-crafting session on Sunday.

A curated selection of interviews with local youth further ground the performance in community engagement. Marisa Bianan did the interviews, and Dorothy Chan and Lucy Yao edited them and set them to music.

Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets and additional details are available at FontanaMusic.org and WellspringDance.org.

