Relic Ensemble brings Baroque tales to Kalamazoo

Relic Ensemble is set to perform Into the Underworld at the Dalton Center Recital Hall in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, Nov 20 at 7:30 PM. As cellist Cullen O'Neil tell Cara Lieurance, the program explores the story of Orpheus, the mythical musician who charmed gods and mortals, and inspired works spanning nearly two centuries of Baroque composition.

O'Neil explains that she founded the group with five other graduates of Juilliard's historical performance program with a mission to specialize in programming that highlights the rich variety of Baroque-era styles. Besides violins, viola, cello and bass, the group will include added players on bassoon, harpsichord, and theorbo for this concert, their third in Kalamazoo, O'Neil’s hometown.

She explains how the group picked highlights of the Orpheus story from operas and entertainments by German, Italian, French and English composers, all of whom used the Greek legend for their works, and set it into "chapters." Orpheus' story starts with his joyous wedding to Euridice, who is then fatally bitten by a viper, setting off the events that send him to the Hades’ underworld domain.

In addition to their public performance, the ensemble will engage with Western Michigan University students during “String Day,” offering masterclasses and an open rehearsal. Tickets for the concert are $15, with discounted rates for seniors. More information is available at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.

