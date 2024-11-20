Famed violinist to perform in special concert for Stulberg Competition anniversary

At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 23, violinist Rachel Barton Pine will give a recital in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University in a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stulberg International String Competition. The event is not just a performance but a homecoming for Pine, whose connection to the competition dates back to her childhood.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Pine says that as an 11-year-old, she competed in the Stulberg and walked away with second prize. Her journey through the competition over the years—winning second, then third, and later not placing—offers a useful lesson on the unpredictable nature of competitions. Now, as an established international soloist, Pine relishes the opportunity to mentor and encourage young musicians, emphasizing the intrinsic value of music beyond the competition stage.

Her recital program includes sonatas by Mozart and Janacek, to music inspired by Harlem Renaissance artists by William Grant Still, to Brahms’ reimagined clarinet sonata to Paganini’s sparkling La Campanella.

Pine’s connection to her 1742 Guarneri violin, once played by Brahms’ protégé Marie Soldat, adds an intimate historical layer to the performance. She describes the thrill of playing an instrument Brahms himself selected, calling it a direct link to the composer’s artistic legacy.

In addition to her solo career, Pine is a dedicated advocate for underrepresented composers. Her foundation, the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation, has created an extensive database of works by Black composers, making these treasures accessible to musicians worldwide.

For Saturday’s performance, Pine will perform with her longtime collaborator pianist Matthew Hagle. Details and ticket information is available at stulberg.org.

