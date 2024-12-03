© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Tony-nominated Caitlin Kinnunen and 15 WMU seniors set for “Next Stop, Broadway”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 3, 2024 at 9:38 PM EST
Caitlin Kinnunen, the Tony-nominated actor featured in "Next Stop, Broadway"

Caitlin Kinnunen, who was nominated for a Tony award in 2019 for her performance in The Prom, is this year’s featured guest for “Next Stop, Broadway,” a showcase for Western Michigan University theater majors preparing for spring auditions in New York. The shows are set for 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec 5 - Saturday, Dec 7 in the Williams Theatre of the Gilmore Theatre Complex.

Kinnunen and two WMU theatre majors — Nikita Rose and Paige Lord — join Cara Lieurance to talk about their performance highlights, both in the show and in their larger experience.

Tickets and more information are available at the WMU Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
