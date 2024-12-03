Tony-nominated Caitlin Kinnunen and 15 WMU seniors set for “Next Stop, Broadway”

Caitlin Kinnunen, who was nominated for a Tony award in 2019 for her performance in The Prom, is this year’s featured guest for “Next Stop, Broadway,” a showcase for Western Michigan University theater majors preparing for spring auditions in New York. The shows are set for 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec 5 - Saturday, Dec 7 in the Williams Theatre of the Gilmore Theatre Complex.

Kinnunen and two WMU theatre majors — Nikita Rose and Paige Lord — join Cara Lieurance to talk about their performance highlights, both in the show and in their larger experience.

Tickets and more information are available at the WMU Theatre website.