Grammy-winning Arturo O'Farrill featured tonight with WMU faculty and students

The annual Jazz Masters concert will be held at 7:30 pm at the Dalton Center Recital Hall on Thursday, Dec 5, and the special guest this year is Arturo O'Farrill, a pianist, composer, educator and activist from New York, son of trumpeter Chico O'Farrill, the founder of the Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra. He'll join student ensembles and faculty players in the Western Jazz Collective, including bass professor Carlo De Rosa, a longtime friend. De Rosa and O'Farrill joined Cara Lieurance and Jessie Phillips to talk about the importance of Afro-Latin jazz and preview the concert.

For tickets and more information visit the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.