Let's Hear It
Let's Hear It

Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Grammy-winning Arturo O'Farrill featured tonight with WMU faculty and students

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:42 PM EST
Arturo O'Farrill
Jazz at Lincoln Center
Arturo O'Farrill

The annual Jazz Masters concert will be held at 7:30 pm at the Dalton Center Recital Hall on Thursday, Dec 5, and the special guest this year is Arturo O'Farrill, a pianist, composer, educator and activist from New York, son of trumpeter Chico O'Farrill, the founder of the Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra. He'll join student ensembles and faculty players in the Western Jazz Collective, including bass professor Carlo De Rosa, a longtime friend. De Rosa and O'Farrill joined Cara Lieurance and Jessie Phillips to talk about the importance of Afro-Latin jazz and preview the concert.

For tickets and more information visit the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
Cara Lieurance