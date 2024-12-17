© 2024 WMUK

Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Bite-size Nutcracker ballet comes with dancers, musicians and dessert

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:31 PM EST
An image from a prior production of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet Arts Ensemble
Ballet Arts Ensemble
An image from a prior production of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet Arts Ensemble

The Arcadia Ballroom at the Radisson Plaza Hotel is the setting for this year's all-ages holiday collaboration between the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and Kalamazoo's Ballet Arts Ensemble, featuring a newly-arranged 60-min version of the classic ballet The Nutcracker for dancers and 8 musicians. Two shows are set for Wednesday, Dec 18, at 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

KSO President & CEO Jessica Mallow Gulley and Ballet Arts Ensemble Artistic Director Betty Kondo join Cara Lieurance to talk about the collaboration between dancers and musicians, with added enticements including complimentary sweets and an available cash bar. They also talk about what's coming for their groups in the new year.

For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's event page.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
