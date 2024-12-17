Bite-size Nutcracker ballet comes with dancers, musicians and dessert

The Arcadia Ballroom at the Radisson Plaza Hotel is the setting for this year's all-ages holiday collaboration between the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and Kalamazoo's Ballet Arts Ensemble, featuring a newly-arranged 60-min version of the classic ballet The Nutcracker for dancers and 8 musicians. Two shows are set for Wednesday, Dec 18, at 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

KSO President & CEO Jessica Mallow Gulley and Ballet Arts Ensemble Artistic Director Betty Kondo join Cara Lieurance to talk about the collaboration between dancers and musicians, with added enticements including complimentary sweets and an available cash bar. They also talk about what's coming for their groups in the new year.

For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's event page.