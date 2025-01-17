© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Horn Day returns to WMU

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Left hand holding French horn
Jarod Carruthers
/
CC by 4.0
French Horn

Horn players from everywhere and of all ages are will be welcomed to a day of music-making and masterclasses with public concerts at 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Sunday, Jan 19 at Western Michigan University’s Irving S. Gilmore School of Music. Horn professor Lin Baird tells Cara Lieurance she’s invited the Grand Rapids Symphony horn section to participate as guest artists, and that her students will be an essential part of the event. Also joining the conversation is GRSO horn player Mary Beth Orr, who talks about her colleagues in the section and about her passion for combining folk and classical music on her solo programs.

Registration for horn players is $30 in advance and at the door. The public concerts at 1:30 and 6:30 pm are free of charge.

Tags
WMUK Culture WMULet’s Hear ItLin Foulk Baird
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
